Trial date for man accused of shooting teens who stole Trump signs still pending

Robert Sinner
Robert Sinner(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date for the man accused of shooting a group of teens who allegedly stole his political signs is still not on the calendar.

Robert Sinner was in Shawnee Co. Dist. Court on Thursday for a Criminal Assignment Docket hearing.

According to court records, no trial was scheduled. However, another hearing was scheduled for March 31, 2022.

Court records show that a pre-trial hearing and jury trial will be scheduled after “motions are filed.”

Sinner is charged with one count of criminal discharge of a firearm and three counts of aggravated battery for the October 31, 2020 shooting of three teenagers.

The incident happened outside Sinner’s home in the 1300 block of NW Eugene in Topeka.

Officials say all three teens were shot. One was found in a crashed car about four blocks from where the incident occurred, the two others showed up at a Topeka hospital after the incident for treatment.

One of those teens, only identified as a minor, was charged with aggravated assault for trying to hit Robert Sinners’ brother Justin with a car he was driving.

Sinner has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

