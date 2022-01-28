Advertisement

Tourism fund contributes $10,000 for Dino Days event at the Discovery Center

Topeka Dino Days
Topeka Dino Days(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Lodging Association (TLA) gifted $10,000 for the Children’s Discovery Center and their upcoming Dino Days event ‘Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies traveling exhibit.

TLA raised the funds through a Tourism Business Improvement District created back in 2017.

This tourism assessment allows Topeka hotels to charge a $1 fee per sold room and a portion of the funds generated with this fee will be set aside by TLA to support tourism-related activities like Tiny Titans.

The Discovery Center said this gift was the first major gift from that fund.

Tiny Titans will be hosted by The Discovery Center from Feb. 24 to May 30, part of Topeka’s Dino Days sponsored by Visit Topeka.

According to the Children’s Discovery Center, Tiny Titans is an exhibit that features authentic dinosaur eggs, nests, an interactive play experience, and an indoor play space that is more than 15,000 sq. ft.

The Discovery Center also said that Visit Topeka has estimated that Dino Days’ visitors could bring $4 million to $5 million back into the local economy, throughout the course of their stays with dining, lodging and retail included.

“This gift from the Topeka Lodging Association truly made it possible for us to be a part of Topeka Dino Days,” said Dene’ Mosier, president/CEO of the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. “The exhibit is fun and educational for our local visitors, but will also help attract visitors from all across the region. It’s a wonderful investment in our community from the Topeka business community, and a great way to give back.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

