Topeka restaurants support non-profits through new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of downtown Topeka restaurants are supporting local non-profits through a new program.

The Pennant and Iron Rail have each set up a ‘Spotlight Table,’ where 10 percent of purchases made at those tables will go directly to the selected nonprofits. The Iron Rail is supporting the Military Veteran Project, while the Pennant has chosen Helping Hands Humane Society.

“Everybody knows that Helping Hands does a great job in this community helping take care of the animals,” Todd Renner, General Manager of the Pennant, said. “I think everybody has a love for most animals, so to be able to give back to that for the month of February is just great.”

Just as Renner said, the fundraiser runs through February. If you want to stop in and ask for one of the tables, you can find The Pennant at 915 S Kansas Ave. and Iron Rail at 705 S Kansas Ave.

