TPD allows on-duty officers to show Chiefs spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might be seeing red the next time you encounter a Topeka Police Officer.

Atop their head, of course.

The Topeka Police Dept. says they are allowing officers and civilian staff to wear Chiefs hats and headgear to support the team’s quest for a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

TPD encourages fellow Chiefs fans to give participating cops a wave or fist bump when you see them.

The agency says officers have an option of supporting their favorite team, even if it isn’t the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday at 2 p.m. in the AFC Championship game. Watch every snap on WIBW-TV.

