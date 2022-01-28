Advertisement

TPD allows on-duty officers to show Chiefs spirit

The Topeka Police Dept. is allowing officers and civilian staff to wear Chiefs headgear in support of the team's quest for a third straight Super Bowl(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might be seeing red the next time you encounter a Topeka Police Officer.

Atop their head, of course.

The Topeka Police Dept. says they are allowing officers and civilian staff to wear Chiefs hats and headgear to support the team’s quest for a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

TPD encourages fellow Chiefs fans to give participating cops a wave or fist bump when you see them.

The agency says officers have an option of supporting their favorite team, even if it isn’t the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday at 2 p.m. in the AFC Championship game. Watch every snap on WIBW-TV.

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Friday, January 28, 2022

