Topeka Metro makes unanimous vote against the reduction of bus service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Metro Board of Directors unanimously voted against reducing bus services in a special meeting on Friday.

Topeka Metro announced in a release the vote was 7-0 against the reduction of system-wide bus routes and services, so no changes will be made.

Due to a workforce shortage, Metro said they proposed a reduction and held 3 public meetings, earlier this month, to hear thoughts on the proposal from passengers. At the final meeting, the public was invited to address and provide input for the board.

Topeka Metro considering service cuts due to driver shortage Due to a worker shortage, Topeka Metro was considering reducing bus services and routes.

The public was also allowed to send input by email, fax, and mail up until Jan. 21.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.