Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man will spend nearly 12 years in prison after it was found he was sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl when he shot her mother.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Jaryl Lawrence Wilson Sr., has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after it was found he was sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl when he shot her mother.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Kagay said a 42-year-old female contacted law enforcement with reports she had been shot by her ex and was on her way to a local hospital.

When officials arrived at the hospital, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound as well as from cuts and bruises.

Officers then said they went to the scene of the shooting at 1105 SW Clay, where Wilson Sr. was taken into custody.

Wilson Sr. was originally charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree as well as an alternative charge of Aggravated Battery for the shooting.

However, as the investigation progressed, Kagay said officials learned Wilson Sr. had been involved in a sexual relationship with the woman’s 15-year-old daughter.

The DA then added charges of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 16, Criminal Sodomy with a Child under 16 and Indecent Liberties with a Child under 16.

In November 2021, a Shawnee Co. jury returned a guilty verdict on all charges except for the attempted murder, which it was unable to reach a conclusion on.

The State then had the option of a new trial on the murder charge but declined as it would not have affected the ultimate sentencing range the Court could impose.

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Kagay said the Court sentenced Wilson Sr. to 143 months, or just under 12 years, in prison.

Kagay commended the work of Deputy District Attorney Lauren Amrein and the remainder of the trial team for their work during the prosecution of the case, as well as the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Jaryl Wilson Sr.
