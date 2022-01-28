Advertisement

Suspect in Feb. 2020 murder pleads guilty

Dmario Valdivia
Dmario Valdivia(Shaw)
By Jon Janes
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man charged with murder in a gun purchase gone wrong has pleaded guilty in a shooting death that followed.

Dmario Valdivia had initially been charged with 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, kidnapping and robbery in the death of JaSean Alston, on February 28, 2020.

18 year old arrested in shooting death of Ja’Sean Alston

From March 2, 2020

Man involved in February 2020 homicide bound over for trial

From July 21, 2020

A Topeka man has been bound over for trial for a February 2020 murder.

District Attorney Michael Kagay said Alston was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, as he was attempting to buy the firearm.   

The criminal complaint says Valdivia was also in the car in central Topeka when a shot was fired.

Topeka Police found Alston dead, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

This week, Valdivia pleaded guilty to intentional 2nd degree murder and aggravated robbery.   His sentencing is set for March 3.

