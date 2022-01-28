Shawnee Co. Health Officer: stay aware as COVID cases peak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After three weeks of record-setting COVID-19 case numbers in Shawnee Co., relief could be in sight.

At a Board of Health meeting earlier this month, Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke anticipated record-high case numbers for about three to four weeks as the Omicron variant entered the area.

“My hope is that we are at the peak or very close to it,” Locke told 13 NEWS Thursday.

Locke cited data from parts of the country where Omicron hit earlier than Kansas for the source of her case projection.

“They really increased for three to four weeks and started to decrease,” she said.

“The hope is that we’ll follow the same trend now that we are close to that peak just like they were after three to four weeks and we’ll start to follow them with a decrease in cases.”

Still, Locke believes people should not let their guard down.

“We really do need to think anytime we are going out and interacting with others we are putting ourselves into exposure situations,” she said.

“Right now, cases are higher than ever before than they’ve been in the last two years and we really need to think about that with the decisions we make.”

She said there is reason to take comfort.

“We’ve seen with the vaccines have really helped us avoid the severe illness we saw that first with the Delta [variant] wave, now with Omicron avoiding hospitalization and death. that brings me comfort,” she said.

“Also to know that these high numbers and wave aren’t going to last forever if we follow the course of other cities, we may see decreasing numbers soon and things can look different by the end of February. "

The Kansas Museum of History remains a mass vaccination site from 7:30 am - 6:00 pm Thursdays and Fridays offering all three types of vaccines as well as booster doses.

