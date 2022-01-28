Organizations are teaming up to give veterans their shot on the range

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Airsoft Zone has teamed up with Interim Health Care to give residents and veterans an opportunity to fire off airsoft guns.

“These guys we know have been stuck inside their facilities and haven’t been able to get out since the pandemic. So it feels good to get these guys out here and have a good time and do something these used to do,” said Co-owner, Megan Snyder.

Henry, who lives at Interim says this was his first outing in almost two years.

“I started off borrowing a handgun and I’m not that good with handguns, but then I got to use the Tommy gun and that was fun, just aim and shoot,” he said.

Chris Brewer, with Interim Health Care, says the shooting range gives residents a chance to break out of the norm.

“You’ll always have bingo and you’ll always have different activities but just to get back into the community and get out of the norm. Just the regular routine of bingo on Tuesday and bingo on Thursday and “Hey let’s go out to the range today and do some practice shooting”. It’s just a way of getting people out of the nursing homes and out of the facilities and come to the community and have a great time,” said Brewer.

Snyder says handling guns at the range is beneficial--

“There are several interactive games you can do on the app as far as different styles of shooting, speed, agility,” she said.

They are able to compete against other residents using a technology Snyder says you won’t find elsewhere in the United States.

“We are the first in the United States to carry this technology, you can keep track of your scores, keep up with your friend’s scores, have challenges from across the world,” she said.

The Airsoft Zone is located inside American Legion Post 400, on Highway 24 in North Topeka.

