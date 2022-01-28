Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands Florida man in jail for five days

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of...
Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida cook says he lived a nightmare recently when police mistook him for a fugitive with the same name, similar looks and almost the same birthday.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old fugitive, was wanted on a probation violation out of nearby Palm Beach County.

Leonardo Silva Oliveira, the 26-year-old cook, was working in a Deerfield Beach restaurant and had never been in trouble with the law.

But he spent five days in jail before the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, ran the fingerprints and realized the mistake. He was released Tuesday.

The fugitive is still on the lam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
JCPD was called to the 600 BLK of W Vine St. to find two people dead from apparent gunshot...
Victims in Junction City double homicide identified
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
(FILE)
City Council in Kansas takes official stance on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey discusses infrastructure bill at the scene of Friday's bridge...
'We need it': Pittsburgh mayor discusses infrastructure bill after bridge collapse
616 SE Branner House Fire
Vacant House Fire at 616 SE Branner
President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden heads to Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses