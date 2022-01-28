Leavenworth correctional officers plead guilty to smuggling, bribery

WASHINGTON, (WIBW) - Two former correctional officers at Leavenworth Detention Center have pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband to inmates in exchange for bribes as three others await trial.

The Department of Justice says two former correctional officers have pleaded guilty to bribery and smuggling contraband into Leavenworth Detention Center in Kansas.

Court documents indicate Janna Grier, 36, of Horton, previously worked as a correctional officer at Leavenworth, a privately run, maximum-security federal prison. She used her position to smuggle contraband into the prison and solicited other prison officials to do the same.

Court documents also say Willie Golden, 28, of Overland Park, who worked as a corrections officer with Grier used his position to smuggle contraband for bribes too.

The DOJ said contraband included tobacco, synthetic cannabinoids, cell phones and marijuana.

On Jan. 25, Grier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to offer bribes and provide contraband to inmates of a federal prison.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accept bribes and provide contraband to inmates of a federal prison.

Grier’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April, 28, and she faces a maximum of five years in prison. Meanwhile, Golden’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 17 and he too faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A federal district court judge will decide any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The DOJ said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of its Criminal Divison, Special Agent in Charge William J. Hannah of its Inspector General Chicago Field Office, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Criminal Investigative Division and Special Agent in Charge Charles A. Dayoub of the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office made the announcement.

According to the Department, Trial Attorneys Rebecca M. Schuman and Dahoud A. Askar of its Public Integrity Section are prosecuting the case.

The Department said both cases are part of its ongoing efforts to fight corruption in the prison system. In addition to the above incidents, the Public Integrity Section is also prosecuting three other former Leavenworth officials for similar alleged conduct.

Separately, the DOJ said the Public Integrity Section and the FBI led the conviction of three former North Carolina prison officials who smuggled contraband, including drugs, into a state facility in exchange for bribes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.