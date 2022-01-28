Advertisement

Large plume of smoke near Forbes Field just large controlled burn

MTAA says dozens of acres were being intentionally burned Friday on the airfield.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large plume of smoke coming from Topeka’s south side Friday was just a controlled burn.

Many viewers called and emailed the 13 Newsroom Friday afternoon reporting a large fire near Forbes Field.

Metro Topeka Airport Authority Chief Bill Wempe told 13 NEWS a 25-30 acre section of land at the airfield caused the massive amount of smoke many reported Friday afternoon.

Wempe said the particular piece of land had not been burned in many years, and there was a lot of overgrown “fuel” for the fire.

Wempe said the controlled burns at the airfield have been happening for the past 3-4 days. Friday’s burn started around 9 a.m. and is expected to go until 4 p.m.

Officials say they will conduct similar controlled burns at Topeka’s Billard Airport in the upcoming weeks.

