TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High remain undefeated after beating Blue Valley Southwest 71-13 in the first round of the 2022 Capital City Classic Tournament.

Kiki Smith and Tae Thomas both scored 19 points in the Lady Trojans win.

Smith was also honored for scoring her 1,000th career point.

Before the game, Topeka High’s Kiki Smith (@kikiiismith) was honored for scoring her 1000th career point. @T_HighAthletics pic.twitter.com/17Y1oG0jDS — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 28, 2022

