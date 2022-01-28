Advertisement

KDHE announced its 2022 Health Champions

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2 Kansas men earned honors Thursday as the Kansas Health Department and Environment’s health champions.

KDHE named Mike Goodwin of Topeka as the individual health champion in a virtual award ceremony. Goodwin was chosen for his years of volunteering with the Kansas Trails Council by ensuring safe, accessible places to be active.

“There are hundreds of other people like me out there every day, building trails, doing these kinds of things so that people have a really healthy way to remain active and to stay healthy,” said Goodwin.

Honorable mention went to C. Clyde Jones, 99, of Manhattan, he organized a Community Health Council, and has a fundraising run named in his honor.

“This old body gets kind of sore and tired when they work me pretty hard but oh my goodness I am so grateful to be alive and kicking,” said Jones.

KDHE named Salud + Beinestar, of Wichita, as the organizational health champion, with Colby Methodist Church earning honorable mention.

