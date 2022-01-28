Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s dad shares pic of the Bengals QB wearing a Chiefs helmet as a child

Bengals QB Joe Burrow grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow grew up in Iowa as a Chiefs fan.(KCTV)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will soon be lining up under center against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But when he was just a young boy, he was wearing the same helmet he’ll be facing off against Sunday.

Burrow’s father, Jimmy Burrow, shared a picture on Twitter on Friday morning showing a young Joe Burrow nestled against his mother while wearing a Chiefs helmet.

“Joe use(d) to like those shiny red Chiefs helmets. Not anymore. Geaux Bengals,” the Tweet said.

Burrow was born in Iowa and spent some of his young life there before his family moved to Ohio, so it might make sense that he could have an affinity for the Chiefs. However, he has told media in the past that he grew up a Saints and Browns fan.

Burrow was in front of the media on Friday and addressed the picture his dad tweeted out, saying, “I was probably a Chiefs fan before I remember being a Chiefs fan. I was probably too young to remember all that. I still have that little plastic helmet in my room back home.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
JCPD was called to the 600 BLK of W Vine St. to find two people dead from apparent gunshot...
Victims in Junction City double homicide identified
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
(FILE)
City Council in Kansas takes official stance on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges

Latest News

The Topeka Police Dept. is allowing officers and civilian staff to wear Chiefs headgear in...
TPD allows on-duty officers to show Chiefs spirit
Dmario Valdivia
Suspect in Feb. 2020 murder pleads guilty
The Topeka Metro Board of Directors unanimously voted against reducing bus services in a...
Topeka Metro makes unanimous vote against the reduction of bus service
Robert Sinner
Trial date for man accused of shooting teens who stole Trump signs still pending