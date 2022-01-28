Friday forecast: Cool today with mild temperatures this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs were able to get in the mid-upper 40s yesterday despite cloud cover and even though there will be afternoon sun today, highs will be cooler. Depending how much sun an area gets, highs could range anywhere from the mid 30s to mid 40s with 50s by this weekend.

After a stretch of mild weather Saturday through Monday, highs remain mild but cooler on Tuesday with a cold front Tuesday night ushering in frigid temperatures the rest of the week.

There also remains a winter storm likely in the central plains by the middle part of next week. How this will affect northeast KS will remain uncertain until we get into early next week so check back daily for updates but don’t expect an official forecast (snowfall totals) until Sunday night at the earliest but more likely not until Monday.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 30s east with low-mid 40s out toward central Kansas. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day of the next 8 days with upper 50s-low 60s for most spots and with gusts around 20 mph it’ll still be a very pleasant day as we round out the month of January.

February ushers in changes to the weather pattern with cooler temperatures Tuesday. How cold it will be will depend on the timing of a cold front. While models the last couple days indicated a slight chance for light rain on Tuesday it was a small chance to begin with and with latest models keeping the day dry have taken the rain chance out of the 8 day.

There also remains uncertainty of when precipitation will start Tuesday night and what precipitation type it will be so will keep the rain/snow mix in the 8 day however latest models have the precipitation starting late enough where snow will be the only precipitation type which looks to last through Thursday morning. Again this is subject to change both in the timing and possibly precipitation type so the current forecast is not set in stone.

While the storm system has uncertainty, confidence is very high that it will turn much colder. Highs will likely be in the 20s Wednesday through Friday although can’t rule out some spots stuck in the teens especially Wednesday and Thursday. Also be ready for subzero wind chills at night.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the weekend weather (Monday as well) because an arctic plunge of temperatures are expected starting on Wednesday.

Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm (mid to possibly upper 40s for the high).

While there remains a great deal of uncertainty there are indications of a winter storm next week. Way too early for specifics but there is a possibility of accumulating snow to begin February. Check back daily for updates and remember if you see anything on social media when it comes to snowfall totals, it’s either a computer model (which is not a forecast) or false information. There will be no official snowfall totals on this storm system until Sunday at the earliest but probably not even until Monday if the snow doesn’t begin until Tuesday night.



