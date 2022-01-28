Advertisement

Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged misconduct by Spradling as a prosecutor in Shawnee and Jackson counties.(Kansas Reflector)
By Jon Janes
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee County Assistant District Attorney Jacqie Spradling could soon lose her right to practice law.

On February 4, the Kansas Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on the possible disbarment of Spradling.

Spradling was the top assistant under former Shawnee Co. DA Chad Taylor and was the primary prosecutor in the ongoing Dana Chandler homicide case.   

After leaving Shawnee County, she was hired as a special prosecutor in the rape case of Jacob Ewing in Jackson County, and then went on to serve as county attorney for Bourbon and Allen Counties (in Kansas).

The Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys has recommended Spradling be disbarred for “.....misconduct involving Spradling’s conduct during the prosecution of criminal cases.”

That includes the Chandler case, as well as the Ewing trial in Jackson County.

The Hearing panel’s unanimous vote was that Spradling should be disbarred and that her law license be indefinitely suspended.   At her disciplinary hearing, Spradling argued that she should receive no discipline for her prosecution of cases in Kansas District courts.

Spradling is no longer employed in Shawnee County or Jackson County.

