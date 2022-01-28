Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials are looking into the cause of an east Topeka house fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 616 block of SE Branner around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house.

Fire officials tell 13 NEWS the home was boarded up and appeared to be vacant. However, the home’s location is nearby a well-know homeless encampment, and investigators are looking into whether the blaze could have been sparked by a squatter.

Topeka Fire Public Information Officer Alan Stahl said the home was in bad shape -- with holes in the floor and parts of the ceiling collapsed or in the process of collapsing.

No injuries were reported and nobody was found inside.

