Box truck topples along I-70 in central Kansas

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured after a box truck accident in central Kansas Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 in Lincoln Co.

The location is about 30 miles west of Salina.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the accident was caused when the driver reached for an item in the cab, which caused the vehicle to veer into the median.

Gardner said the truck continued through the median and went into the south ditch where it rolled on its side.

KHP says the driver, only identified as a male from Nebraska, needed assistance getting out of the cab and only suffered minor injuries in the accident.

He was taken to Elsworth County Medical Center for treatment.

