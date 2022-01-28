Be careful of phone scammers posing as governing bodies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that the one scam that appears on the “most common scams of the year” list is the government impostor scam.

According to Schmidt’s office, scammers often say they are with governing entities such as a local sheriff’s office, law enforcement agencies, and occasionally claiming they are with the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) or Kansas Dept. Of Revenue.

Schmidt’s office said that lately there have been increasing reports of scammers claiming to be a local sheriff’s office with an outstanding warrant out for a person’s arrest and that the warrant can be resolved with a payment made over the phone.

The scammer would then proceed to say if the payment was not complete, a deputy would be out to arrest the call recipient.

Another scam Schmidt mentioned is a caller claiming to be with the IRS, threatening an audit if the person’s back taxes are not paid instantly, but according to Schmidt, the IRS and Kansas Dept. of revenue will notify a taxpayer by mail, not by phone, if there is a discrepancy on a tax return.

Schmidt then said another scam is when someone claims to be from the district court saying the recipient would have to pay a fine for missed jury duty.

However, Schmidt said a law enforcement agency would not call a Kansas resident for missing jury duty, but would receive a letter asking for the person to contact the court and reschedule their service.

To avoid any potential scams, Schmidt suggests that if you are not sure if the caller is legitimate, hang up and find the real number of the agency, whether it is from a phone book, the agency’s website, off a billing statement, but do not use the caller ID number.

Consumers can also call the Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310 or by going on Schmidt’s In Your Corner website.

