Andale girls basketball team plays in honor of Coach Ted Anderson, advances to tourney final

ANDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Friday night, Jan. 28, 2022: With heavy hearts, the Andale girls basketball team played in honor of their coach, Ted Anderson who died unexpected Thursday night. The Indians defeated Garden Plain Friday, advancing to Saturday’s final of the mid-season tournament in Haven.

Andale and surrounding communities are mourning the loss of Ted Anderson, a middle school teacher in Andale and Andale High’s girls basketball coach who died suddenly Thursday night. Renwick Schools confirmed the news with reaction from coaches and former athletes across Kansas and beyond who’ve worked with or played for Anderson.

In an email, Renwick Schools superintendent Mindy Bruce wrote:

“It is with deep sadness that I have to inform you that Ted Anderson, Andale Middle School teacher and Andale High School girls basketball coach passed away last night. Ted was a valued teacher, friend, coach and was Renwick through and through. He will be deeply missed. Please keep his wife Tracy, son Jordan and daughters Jacy and Jillian in your prayers.”

No cause of death was given. Andale’s girls basketball team is scheduled to play Garden Plain Friday night, a game that will go on as scheduled after the team decided to play in his honor. Anderson coached in Andale’s Thursday win over Haven. Anderson, 53, found success in coaching for decades at the high school level. He started ta Andale in 2009, coming from Valley Center where he led the high school girls basketball team to new heights, including an undefeated regular season and Class 5A State Tournament appearance in 2005.

Tessa (Morrow) Konen started for Valley Center on Anderson’s teams from 2001 to 2005. Her special bond with Coach Anderson extended beyond the cout.

“His son was my first babysitting gig. His daughter was in my wedding. I just really care about all of them,” Konen said.

Anderson coached multiple sports in Kansas over three decades, leaving a positive impact at every stop. The early part of his teaching and coaching career included service as a football assistant for legendary Coach Mike Smith at Valley Center.

“One of the main things he enlisted in me when he was young and just getting started in coaching was how to prepare,” said Casey Walkup who graduated from Valley Center High School in 1996 and was quarterback on a team that barley missed a state championship appearance.

That preparation translated to success in every program Anderson led.

“He prepped for games, probably more than anybody I know,” Konen said. “I would put him up against anyone. And we’d always say, ‘the hay is in the barn.’ “On gameday, we’ve done everything we could to prepare for games. He would scout all the time, stay up all night watching film.”

Andale High School boys basketball coach Jeff Buchanan said Anderson will be deeply missed for who he was as a person, more important than his coaching success.

“He always wanted to grow the game. It didn’t matter who you were or where you were located in the world, he wanted to help you get better. But he also himself, wanted to be better and learn something new,” Buchannan said.

In the decision for Andale to play Friday, Buchanan said Anderson wouldn’t have it any other way.

“[The team] really came together and said, win or lose, whatever may happen, Coach A would want them on the court.”

