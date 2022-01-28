Advertisement

After multiple rounds fired into Salina home, police hunt for suspect

Police search for suspects after multiple gunshots hit a home in Salina on Jan. 26.(Villanueva, David | Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple rounds were fired into a Salina home on Wednesday evening, police are hunting for the suspect.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Salina Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Castle Court with reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a home had been hit by multiple bullets, however, no one was reported injured.

Based on evidence from the scene, officers believe the shots came from the north and north-west side of the home.

SPD has asked those that live north of Schilling Rd. to check their surveillance systems for suspicious vehicles or people in their neighborhood between 7:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. If any suspicious activity is found, residents should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Posted by Salina Police Department on Friday, January 28, 2022

