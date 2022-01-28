Advertisement

5 area students awarded in Kansas Day photo contest

Governor Laura Kelly has announced the photo contest winners in the "Happy Birthday, Kansas!"...
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the photo contest winners in the “Happy Birthday, Kansas!” Student Photo Contest ahead of Kansas’ Birthday on Saturday, Jan. 29.(Kansas Historical Society YouTube page)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the photo contest winners in the “Happy Birthday, Kansas!” Student Photo Contest ahead of Kansas’ Birthday on Saturday, Jan. 29.

For the 8th year in a row, students across the state were invited to submit their photographs of their “Favorite Place in Kansas in 2021.”

A total of 506 entries were submitted from student’s 1st through 12th grade across 38 counties.

“Kansas Day is a perfect day to celebrate and highlight our students’ creativity, innovation, and talent,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These students captured what we all love about Kansas - and I am incredibly impressed by their remarkable skills.”

A YouTube video was created to display each winner’s artwork, click here to view, and a congratulations video made from Lieutenant Governor David Toland; Jennie Chinn, executive director of the Kansas Historical Society; and April Barker, representing the legislative spouses.

The photo contest winners include:

First grade: First place: Estrella Segovia, “Enjoying the Weather,” Walnut Elementary, Emporia Second place: Ella Strunk, “Ready for Christmas,” St. Andrew’s Elementary, Abilene

Second grade: First place: Alisa Rud, “Yes, We Are Open!,” Andover eCademy, Andover Second place: Naomi Martin, “4th of July Sunset,” Grand Star Elementary, Gardner

Third grade: First place: Jarett Riley, “Washed Out Creekbed,” Canton-Galva Elementary, Galva Second place: Amelia Higgins, “My Kansas Wishing Tree,” St. Mary’s Grade School, Salina

Fourth grade: First place: Rebecca Barnhardt, “Beautiful Kansas Sky,” Lebo Elementary, Lebo Second place: Jorja Beeman, “Cowboy Silhouette,” Madison Elementary, Hamilton

Fifth grade: First place: Ashlynn Buchmann, “Countryside,” Riley County Grade School, Manhattan Second place: Tanner Riley, “Bison at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge,” Canton-Galva Elementary, Galva

Sixth grade: First place: Grayson Maxwell, “Sunflower in Kansas Wheat Field,” Larned Middle School, Larned Second place: Kaden SinghDhillon, “Kansas is Sweet,” St. Marys Grade School, St. Marys

Seventh grade: First place: Rachael Barnhardt, “Family Time Checking Cows” Lebo Junior High School, Lebo Second place: Hazell Horsch, “There’s No Place Like Home,” Our Lady’s Haven, Haven

Eighth grade: First place: Emerson Hoppes, “Carnival,” Canton-Galva Junior/Senior High School, Galva Second place: Allie Kneisler, “Do You Hear Me?” Lyndon Middle School, Lyndon

Ninth grade: First place: Harlee Tilley, “A Dandy Sunset,” Bucklin High School, Bucklin Second place: Cora Schamp, “On a Walk with Walter,” Canton-Galva Junior/Senior High, Galva

10th grade: First place: Kaci Dirks, “Wheat Field Beauty,” Rawlins County High School, Ludell Second place: Regan Hedstrom, “Feeding Time,” Cheney High School, Cheney

11th grade: First place: Johanna Walker, “Game,” Girard High School, Franklin Second place: Kaitlin Schmidt, “Sundrops” Arkansas City High School, Arkansas City

12th grade: First place: Eric Shapland, “Monument Rocks Chalk Pyramids,” Scott Community High School, Scott City Second place: Gwen Van Leeuwen, “Keeper of the Plains,” Seaman High School, Topeka

