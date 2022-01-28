5 area students awarded in Kansas Day photo contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the photo contest winners in the “Happy Birthday, Kansas!” Student Photo Contest ahead of Kansas’ Birthday on Saturday, Jan. 29.

For the 8th year in a row, students across the state were invited to submit their photographs of their “Favorite Place in Kansas in 2021.”

A total of 506 entries were submitted from student’s 1st through 12th grade across 38 counties.

“Kansas Day is a perfect day to celebrate and highlight our students’ creativity, innovation, and talent,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These students captured what we all love about Kansas - and I am incredibly impressed by their remarkable skills.”

A YouTube video was created to display each winner’s artwork, click here to view, and a congratulations video made from Lieutenant Governor David Toland; Jennie Chinn, executive director of the Kansas Historical Society; and April Barker, representing the legislative spouses.

The photo contest winners include:

First grade: First place: Estrella Segovia, “Enjoying the Weather,” Walnut Elementary, Emporia Second place: Ella Strunk, “Ready for Christmas,” St. Andrew’s Elementary, Abilene

Second grade: First place: Alisa Rud, “Yes, We Are Open!,” Andover eCademy, Andover Second place: Naomi Martin, “4th of July Sunset,” Grand Star Elementary, Gardner

Third grade: First place: Jarett Riley, “Washed Out Creekbed,” Canton-Galva Elementary, Galva Second place: Amelia Higgins, “My Kansas Wishing Tree,” St. Mary’s Grade School, Salina

Fourth grade: First place: Rebecca Barnhardt, “Beautiful Kansas Sky,” Lebo Elementary, Lebo Second place: Jorja Beeman, “Cowboy Silhouette,” Madison Elementary, Hamilton

Fifth grade: First place: Ashlynn Buchmann, “Countryside,” Riley County Grade School, Manhattan Second place: Tanner Riley, “Bison at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge,” Canton-Galva Elementary, Galva

Sixth grade: First place: Grayson Maxwell, “Sunflower in Kansas Wheat Field,” Larned Middle School, Larned Second place: Kaden SinghDhillon, “Kansas is Sweet,” St. Marys Grade School, St. Marys

Seventh grade: First place: Rachael Barnhardt, “Family Time Checking Cows” Lebo Junior High School, Lebo Second place: Hazell Horsch, “There’s No Place Like Home,” Our Lady’s Haven, Haven

Eighth grade: First place: Emerson Hoppes, “Carnival,” Canton-Galva Junior/Senior High School, Galva Second place: Allie Kneisler, “Do You Hear Me?” Lyndon Middle School, Lyndon

Ninth grade: First place: Harlee Tilley, “A Dandy Sunset,” Bucklin High School, Bucklin Second place: Cora Schamp, “On a Walk with Walter,” Canton-Galva Junior/Senior High, Galva

10th grade: First place: Kaci Dirks, “Wheat Field Beauty,” Rawlins County High School, Ludell Second place: Regan Hedstrom, “Feeding Time,” Cheney High School, Cheney

11th grade: First place: Johanna Walker, “Game,” Girard High School, Franklin Second place: Kaitlin Schmidt, “Sundrops” Arkansas City High School, Arkansas City

12th grade: First place: Eric Shapland, “Monument Rocks Chalk Pyramids,” Scott Community High School, Scott City Second place: Gwen Van Leeuwen, “Keeper of the Plains,” Seaman High School, Topeka

