Wichita couple arrested after deputies find meth in their car

Robert & Deanna Huffman
Robert & Deanna Huffman(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Wichita is behind Osage Co. bars after deputies found meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle near mile marker 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they found meth.

The driver, Robert W. Huffman Jr., 52, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger was also arrested, Deanna R. Huffman, 52, of Wichita, and was booked into jail for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

