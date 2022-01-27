Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Quavez

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add some excitement to your household by adopting a sweet young man named Quavez. He’s our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Quavez is a happy, chatty 7-year-old who likes to play with other kids, be outside and play with his toys. He likes Legos, silly putty and doing arts and crafts. He also likes to learn new things by working on his iPad. In school, Quavez loves recess - that’s when he gets to play with his friends.

While he tries hard to make those “around” him happy, he needs someone to make him happy – and that someone is an adoptive parent. Quavez receives supportive services at school that allow him to progress to the best of his ability. So, the forever family who would fit him best could access those services both now and in the future.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
White Lakes Mall
Rockie, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Rockie
Wednesday's Child - Rockie