Wednesday’s Child - Quavez

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add some excitement to your household by adopting a sweet young man named Quavez. He’s our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Quavez is a happy, chatty 7-year-old who likes to play with other kids, be outside and play with his toys. He likes Legos, silly putty and doing arts and crafts. He also likes to learn new things by working on his iPad. In school, Quavez loves recess - that’s when he gets to play with his friends.

While he tries hard to make those “around” him happy, he needs someone to make him happy – and that someone is an adoptive parent. Quavez receives supportive services at school that allow him to progress to the best of his ability. So, the forever family who would fit him best could access those services both now and in the future.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

