Victims in Junction City double homicide identified

JCPD was called to the 600 BLK of W Vine St. to find two people dead from apparent gunshot...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The two victims of a double homicide in Junction City on Wednesday have been identified.

The Junction City Police Department says the first victim of the double homicide has been identified as Blake McCoy, 26, of Junction City.

The second has been identified as Jeremy John Brown, 42, of Pottawatomie Co.

Officers said they were called to the 600 BLK of W Vine St. to find Mcoy and Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Junction City Police are investigating a double homicide near W. Vine St.
JCPD said the shooting is still under investigation. If anyone has information about the shooting, they should contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Geary Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

