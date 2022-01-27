USDA sends over $22 million to Kansas to help improve rural infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $22 million is headed to Kansas communities to help purchase emergency vehicles and other needed equipment.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas Dan Fischer announced on Thursday, Jan. 27, the department will invest a total of $22,965,600 to build and improve critical infrastructure in Kansas communities.

“Supporting advancement in rural communities is vital to the success of our great state, and I applaud USDA’s investments in infrastructure benefitting folks in rural Kansas,” said U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). “These dollars are an important part of USDA’s efforts to maintain the way of life Kansans hold so dear and ensure the success of rural America for years to come.”

The Department said the funding will increase access to health care and public safety, while also spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for those who live in rural communities.

“These federal grants provide important resources to meet local needs, from repairing building structures and appliances to supporting necessary road upgrades, that help improve the quality of life for Kansans living in small towns,” said Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). “As a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee with jurisdiction over USDA, I will continue to advocate for programs that are important to preserve our rural communities and opportunities for further development.”

The USDA said Kansas communities receiving funding are as follows:

Cottonwood Falls - $475,000 The loan will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the completion of street improvements, curb, guttering and stormwater grading within the city. Streets have warped cross-sections, reduced stormwater capacity and irregular profiles which have resulted in potholes and ponding.

Hodgeman Co. - $14,600 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase and installation of a boiler system for the County Courthouse. The courthouse was built in 1929 and is on the Kansas Historic Register and National Historic Register. The new system will come with a one-year warranty and the county has entered a contract for continued maintenance, eliminating emergency costs of parts and labor.

Burlingame - $98,300 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase and installation fo new heating and air conditioning systems and new lighting in the junior and senior high school facilities. The installation will include LED lights and the replacement of the entire heating and air conditioning system.

Neosho - $175,000 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to rebuild and repair two existing boiler units and address the safety concerns of a third at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Two must be repaired to prevent failure and possible closure of the hospital.

Rush Co. - $93,400 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to replace a fire engine. The southeast region of the county is serviced by an old fire engine which required a great deal of maintenance. The reliability of the current truck is questionable.

Moundridge - $90,600 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the renovation of the facility for the public library. The exiting library is housed in a building constructed in 1929.

Sharon - $5,200 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase of a replacement garbage truck for the waste department. The current truck, a 1999 GMC model, has reached the end of its useful life and requires weekly repairs and maintenance. The new truck is a 2006 International model.

Sedan - $26,400 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase of a previously owned 2012 Ford F-450 4X4 Type 1 for the Emergency Medical Service. The new model will replace the old 1997 model, which is not dependable and requires upgrades that are cost-prohibitive to keep in service.

Sedgwick - $12,000 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase of a previously owned fire engine for the city. The vehicle will replace a 1991 model with a water leak in the holding tank. The current truck does not meet testing standards, leaving only one fully functional truck.

Cawker City - $15,900 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to help the city replace the roof of its fire station. The existing roof leaks, causing damage to the structural integrity of the building.

Norton - $34,500 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase of a new fully equipped vehicle for the Law Enforcement Department. The vehicle will replace an older one with maintenance issues and outdated equipment.

Burdett - $2,200 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase and installation of a new heating and air conditioning unit for the senior center. The current system is failing and has become financially more difficult to maintain.

Belleville - $50,000 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase of a new Jetter Vac truck for the city. The vehicle will replace an 18-year-old truck used by multiple departments, which is critical for cleaning sewers and vacuuming wastewater.

Neodesha - $35,500 The grant will come along with a contribution from the applicant to assist in the purchase of equipment for the Law Enforcement Department. Offices are currently housed in a temporary storage area at the city hall with evidence stored in a shipping container. The container is not climate-controlled, which is causing evidence to deteriorate due to the conditions.

Caldwell - a $19,869,000 direct loan and a $1,968,000 guaranteed loan The loans will come through Western Alliance Business Trust, along with a contribution from the applicant, to build a critical access hospital.



“It’s crucial that we invest in rural communities across Kansas to strengthen our essential services, grow our local economies and create opportunities for all Kansans,” said U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS). “Specifically in the Second District, this funding provided by the USDA will help reinforce critical infrastructure in our schools, health care facilities, and law enforcement departments.”

The USDA said the programs assisting the communities include Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Disaster Grants and Economic Impact Initiative Grants. The projects will finance emergency response vehicles and equipment, build or improve hospitals and clinics and help fund other essential community facilities.

According to Sen. Marshall, over 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facility Funding. He said eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects are required to be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

