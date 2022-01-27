Advertisement

Topeka’s own 7 Brew Coffee is nearly ready now the building has been placed

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka coffee shop just got one step closer to opening in February now that the building has been placed on its foundation.

The process to get 7 Brew Coffee in Topeka started almost 8 or 9 months, back in May of 2021.

13 NEWS spoke with John Kollhoff, the Franchisee of the Topeka 7 Brew Coffee, said the building was sitting in a warehouse for the last couple of weeks waiting to be placed.

He said he was excited to see the shop come to fruition.

“Yeah, this is a super cool day, they are loading up the structure,” said Kollhoff. “They are going to set it on the foundation, and we are gonna go from this blank foundation to looking like we are ready for business in just a couple of hours. This is really exciting even when it is this cold, I think this smile is frozen on my face.”

Kollhoff plans to have the doors open Valentine’s Day.

298 people experienced homelessness in Topeka in 2021

USD 501 hires more than 50 substitute teachers following KSDE Emergency Declaration
