Thursday forecast: Seasonal to end the work week, mild this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast is broken up into 3 parts: Seasonal today and tomorrow, mild Saturday through Monday. Tuesday is the wild card with uncertainty on the timing of a cold front however most spots will likely be mild again. The 2nd half of next work week will be cold with a possible snow storm.

A weak cold front will move through today with the biggest impact from it being a shift in the wind and a colder start for Friday morning vs this morning. As for highs it’ll be in the upper 30s-mid 40s for most spots today and tomorrow depending on how thick cloud cover is.

Other than a slight chance for flurries with today’s cold front, nothing measurable or impactful is expected until next week. Speaking of which there remains quite a bit of uncertainty with next week’s storm system both in the timing and how much snow we’ll get. While we’ll continue to fine-tune the general pattern through the weekend, Monday and Tuesday will be the days we’ll really be getting into specifics.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds W/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds from west to east. Highs in the low-mid 40s (upper 30s are possible east of HWY 75). Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW/W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds NW/S 5-10 mph.

After a mild and sunny day Monday which may be the warmest of the next 8 days (upper 50s-low 60s), the weather pattern changes on Tuesday just in time for the start of February.

Timing of a cold front Tuesday as well as timing of when precipitation will develop will depend on how warm it will get and what precipitation type will fall. Think most spots will be in the mid 40s to low 50s for highs but may start to get falling temperatures in the afternoon with the front. Eventually a rain/snow mix late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night will change over to snow for Wednesday into Wednesday night. Uncertainty in the models on if snow lasts into Thursday or not. Bottom line: Wednesday looks to be the day with the highest impact and the highest probability of snow.

Taking Action:

Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm (mid 40s for the high).

While there remains a great deal of uncertainty there are indications of a winter storm next week. Way too early for specifics but there is a possibility of accumulating snow to begin February. Check back daily for updates and remember if you see anything on social media when it comes to snowfall totals today through the weekend, it’s either a computer model (which is not a forecast) or false information. There will be no official snowfall totals on this storm system until Sunday at the earliest and probably not even until Monday if the snow doesn’t begin until Tuesday night.



