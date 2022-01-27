Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The identities of three people arrested in a human trafficking sting on Wednesday have been released.

The Shawnee County Booking Report for Jan. 26 indicates three people were arrested during a human trafficking sting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

According to the report, the following arrests were made:

Chengzhu Lu, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Soliciting a Patron for Pros; Prostitution, Sexual Intercourse

Xue Bai, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining House, Prostitute; Prostitution, Sexual Intercourse; Hold For Positive Identification

Hong Gao, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining House, Prostitute; Prostitution, Stimulation of Genitals with Intent

No bond has been set for any of the suspects.

