Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified

Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The identities of three people arrested in a human trafficking sting on Wednesday have been released.

The Shawnee County Booking Report for Jan. 26 indicates three people were arrested during a human trafficking sting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

According to the report, the following arrests were made:

  • Chengzhu Lu, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Soliciting a Patron for Pros; Prostitution, Sexual Intercourse
  • Xue Bai, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining House, Prostitute; Prostitution, Sexual Intercourse; Hold For Positive Identification
  • Hong Gao, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining House, Prostitute; Prostitution, Stimulation of Genitals with Intent

No bond has been set for any of the suspects.

