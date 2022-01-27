Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The identities of three people arrested in a human trafficking sting on Wednesday have been released.
The Shawnee County Booking Report for Jan. 26 indicates three people were arrested during a human trafficking sting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
According to the report, the following arrests were made:
- Chengzhu Lu, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Soliciting a Patron for Pros; Prostitution, Sexual Intercourse
- Xue Bai, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining House, Prostitute; Prostitution, Sexual Intercourse; Hold For Positive Identification
- Hong Gao, 43 - Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining House, Prostitute; Prostitution, Stimulation of Genitals with Intent
No bond has been set for any of the suspects.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.