State committee calls on Kansans for ideas on how to use American Rescue Plan funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How would you use funds sent to Kansas from the American Rescue Plan?

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee has asked Kansans to share their investment ideas for how to use federal coronavirus relief funds sent to the Sunflower State through the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.

“This money offers the opportunity to make strategic investments that will have long-term positive impacts on our state,” Gov. Kelly said. “It is vital to the recovery efforts that we have input from Kansans across the state – everyone should have a seat at the table.”

Kelly said the opportunity provides a chance for Kansans to make their voices heard as the state rebuilds its economy and recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the governor said SPARK has requested proposals for program-level investments. She said the four advisory panels can consider the submissions as part of the process to decide investment priorities and make recommendations to the Executive Committee.

“This is a historic opportunity for Kansans to have direct input in how these funds are utilized to benefit our state long term,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “I look forward to reviewing the investments ideas that our citizens submit and working with the Advisory Panels to identify the investments that will best position our state moving forward.”

In making decisions, Kelly said SPARK will adhere to the following principles:

Prioritize sustainable programs & investments through a one-time use of funds vs. substantial expansion of existing services

Combine with/leverage local and agency funds to maximize the use of discretionary funds

Foster long-term systemic impact for Kansans

Consider equitable opportunities and outcomes

Enable flexibility within investment strategies

Ensure results are measurable to enable tracking & transparency

“The SPARK Executive Committee heard many great investment ideas from the citizens of Kansas at our regional meetings across the state,” House Speaker Ron Ryckman said. “The investment ideas submitted through this form will allow SPARK to further engage with the citizens of Kansas while determining investment priorities.”

Once submitted, Gov. Kelly said investment ideas will be reviewed by panel members. By submitting an idea, interested parties acknowledge that SPARK could follow up with them for more details.

Submission does not guarantee assignment to or further consideration by an Advisory Panel and that additional information will not be reviewed unless requested.

Those interested should complete the submission form in its entirety and familiarize themselves on allowable uses of SFRF. An overview of the Treasury Department’s Final Rule summarizing eligibility provisions for SFRF can be found HERE, while the entire Final Rule is available HERE.

Not all investment ideas will fit within the allowable uses of SFRF.

The submission period will close on Feb. 16.

The online submission form for proposing an investment idea can be found HERE.

Advisory Panels will start meeting in the coming weeks.

The governor said the SPARK Executive Committee oversees the development of recommendations for distribution of ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds, assisted by four Advisory Panels - Health & Education, Economic Revitalization, Connectivity, and Efficiency & Modernization. The Committee then presents recommendations to the State Finance Council.

For more frequently asked questions, click HERE or email SPARKTaskForce@ks.gov.

