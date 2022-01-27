Southwestern KS game warden attempts to identify person who killed Sharp-shinned Hawk

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A game warden in southwestern Kansas is looking for the person who killed a Sharp-shinned Hawk.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks says the Gray Co. Game Warden needs the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting a Sharp-shinned Hawk on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The hawk was shot on a WIHA property southeast of Cimarron near the intersection of County Rd. S and County Rd. 21.

The Sharp-shinned hawk is protected by Kansas law.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Game Warden Haneke at 620-450-7194 or provide an anonymous tip to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843.

The Gray County Game Warden is asking for assistance locating the individuals responsible for shooting this... Posted by Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Game Wardens on Thursday, January 27, 2022

