Southwestern KS game warden attempts to identify person who killed Sharp-shinned Hawk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A game warden in southwestern Kansas is looking for the person who killed a Sharp-shinned Hawk.
Kansas Wildlife and Parks says the Gray Co. Game Warden needs the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting a Sharp-shinned Hawk on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The hawk was shot on a WIHA property southeast of Cimarron near the intersection of County Rd. S and County Rd. 21.
The Sharp-shinned hawk is protected by Kansas law.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Game Warden Haneke at 620-450-7194 or provide an anonymous tip to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843.
