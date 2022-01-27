Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sets record for third week in a row on COVID cases, percent positivity rate

The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator report has an overall score of 18 for the week of January 16-22.
The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator report has an overall score of 18 for the week of January 16-22.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department reports that for the third week in a row the county has set records for new coronavirus cases and the percent positivity rate.

Weekly new cases jumped by more than 50 from January 16-January 22. There was a total of 2,602 cases reported and the percent positivity is now at 30.6%.

However, health officials did remove the contact tracing measure from the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report. They said this caused the overall score to drop from 21 to 18, but the county still remains in the “high” red zone.

They said that measure was removed after the KDHE instructed health departments to stop contact tracing efforts.

Hospital stress remains maxed out at 3.0.

You can read the full report here.

