Shawnee Co. poverty, unemployment rates dip to historic lows despite COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many in the nation face joblessness and poverty, census data indicates those in Shawnee Co. have been able to overcome COVID-19 pandemic woes.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says in December 2021, Shawnee Co. recorded a historic 30-year low unemployment rate, even as businesses continue to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes on the heels of recently released census information which indicates the county also had one of the steepest declines in poverty of any county in the state over the past 10 years.

Of the Sunflower State’s five largest counties, recently released data from GO Topeka indicates Shawnee Co. ranked second for lowest poverty rate, trailing only Johnson Co., with a 40% decrease since 2010.

Shawnee Co. reaches the second-lowest poverty rate in the state in December 2021. (GTP)

Meanwhile, the county’s unemployment dropped to a historic 30-year low of 2.3% in the last month of 2021.

GTP said the data comes from statistics provided by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates program and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the census data, over 12,300 residents in Topeka and Shawnee Co. lifted themselves out of poverty between 2010 and 2020.

The data also expands on stats provided by Freedy Mawyin, the Greater Topeka Partnership’s senior economic advisor, which revealed the local median household income increased by about $14,000 during the same 10 year period.

“This is promising news and a sign our local economic indicators are moving in the right direction,” Mawyin said. “Community leaders, our GO Topeka team and other local partners have been hard at work ensuring greater economic prosperity is a reality for residents of Topeka and Shawnee County. The latest poverty data suggest their efforts are paying off.”

GTP said Shawnee Co.’s unemployment rate also fell to 2.3%, a rate that has not been recorded since 1990.

Shawnee Co. unemployment rates December 2021. (GTP)

Among Kansas counties with over 100,000 residents - including Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties - GTP said Shawnee Co. claims the second-lowest poverty rate at 10.5%. This falls below the state’s 2020 poverty rate of 10.6% and the 2020 U.S. poverty rate of 11.9%.

Shawnee County poverty rate compared to Kansas and U.S. in December 2021. (GTP)

“All I can say is, ‘Wow!’ These metrics show the Shawnee County economy has recovered in record time from the pandemic, and the sky is the limit,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Shawnee County ranking behind Johnson County in terms of poverty in an incredible achievement. To also learn that our unemployment has reached a historic low is just another testament to our community’s Momentum 2022 strategy, and the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation we have become known for across the region. These numbers also reinforce a very urgent need to continue to attract and equip new talent to meet the employment needs in our city.”

