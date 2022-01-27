Sen. Moran discusses President, bipartisanship during visit to 13 NEWS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran says he’s eager to see lawmakers of both parties to work together.

13 NEWS got to talk to the Kansas senator when he stopped by the station Wednesday evening. When asked him about President Joe Biden’s time in office so far, Sen. Moran said the President has failed to live up to his campaign promises of bipartisanship. He says President Biden has worked to move the country in a more liberal direction, bringing more government involvement into the picture. Sen. Moran says he’d like to see lawmakers come together, especially as pressures mount from Russia and China.

“It would be useful and valuable for the protection of our country if we were pulling together instead of pulling apart, because we have international adversaries that want to do us great harm.”

Sen. Moran also said he hopes President Biden selects a balanced, qualified replacement for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who plans to retire after this term.

