Advertisement

Sen. Moran discusses President, bipartisanship during visit to 13 NEWS

Sen. Jerry Moran - (R) Kansas
Sen. Jerry Moran - (R) Kansas(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran says he’s eager to see lawmakers of both parties to work together.

13 NEWS got to talk to the Kansas senator when he stopped by the station Wednesday evening. When asked him about President Joe Biden’s time in office so far, Sen. Moran said the President has failed to live up to his campaign promises of bipartisanship. He says President Biden has worked to move the country in a more liberal direction, bringing more government involvement into the picture. Sen. Moran says he’d like to see lawmakers come together, especially as pressures mount from Russia and China.

“It would be useful and valuable for the protection of our country if we were pulling together instead of pulling apart, because we have international adversaries that want to do us great harm.”

Sen. Moran also said he hopes President Biden selects a balanced, qualified replacement for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who plans to retire after this term.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
White Lakes Mall
White Lakes Mall set for demolition after months of waiting
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
Colby Fincham, 31, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail late Monday in connection...
Man, 31, booked into jail in connection with Monday night altercation in Topeka
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas

Latest News

The Riley Co. Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Authorities find missing Riley Co. teen
The KBI is on the hunt for a missing vehicle after a man was found dead in his home by a family...
KBI release photos of missing vehicle after homicide in Rush County
GOP redistricting plan passes in Kansas; court fight looms
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co....
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas