Seasonal Shawnee Co. employees to see pay raise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Shawnee Co. employees will see a boost in pay.

Commissioners voted Thursday to adapt a pay scale for intermittent employees.

Starting February 1, intermittent semi-skilled employees will see a minimum pay range between nine and $15 per hour.

Intermittent skilled employees will range between $12 and $20 per hour.

Pay for intermittent instructors and special skills employees will range between $17.50 and $35 per hour.

Intermittent professional employees’ pay will be determined based on merit with final approval by the commission.

The range stems from the findings of the county’s employee wage study conducted in 2021.

The raises will be funded by money set aside for the study.

