Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff County North’s Tera Wistuba

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Jeff County North’s Tera Wistuba.

Wistuba has played basketball, competitive softball and ran track. She is also in band and jazz band, serves as student council treasurer, and is part of FBLA, Quill and Scroll, and National Honor Society.

She plans to attend Fort Hays State to study animal sciences.

