RCPD mourns loss of former Lieutenant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from the Riley County Police Department are mourning the loss of a former Lieutenant.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Riley County Police Department says officers took time to honor Jerome “Jerry” Beihl, a former Auxiliary Officer of over 13 years who achieved the rank of Lieutenant.

Beihl also dedicated over 26 years of his life to the United States Army.

“The RCPD family has lost a good friend, incredible volunteer and wonderful person,” said Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup.

Beihl passed away during the week of Jan. 17.

