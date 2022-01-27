N. Topeka house fire blamed on wood burning stove
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say a wood burning stove is to blame for a North Topeka house fire Thursday morning.
According to the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to a mobile home at 312 NE Fairchild after 10 a.m. on reports of the blaze.
When they arrived, the trailer was fully involved.
TFD says the home appears to be a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
No other information was released.
