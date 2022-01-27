Advertisement

N. Topeka house fire blamed on wood burning stove

Topeka Fire officials say a trailer that caught on fire Thursday morning appears to be a total...
Topeka Fire officials say a trailer that caught on fire Thursday morning appears to be a total loss.(Alan Stahl | Topeka Fire Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say a wood burning stove is to blame for a North Topeka house fire Thursday morning.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to a mobile home at 312 NE Fairchild after 10 a.m. on reports of the blaze.

When they arrived, the trailer was fully involved.

TFD says the home appears to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was released.

House fire on NE Fairchild

Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

