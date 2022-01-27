Advertisement

Local students nominated to attend prestigious military academies

FILE - WEST POINT, NY - MAY 26: A cadet holds his diploma and cap during the graduation...
FILE - WEST POINT, NY - MAY 26: A cadet holds his diploma and cap during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy May 26, 2007 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. The almost 1,000 cadets who graduated were the first to enter the U.S. Military Academy after the start of the war in Iraq in March 2003. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three students from Topeka have been nominated to attend prestigious military academies.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he has nominated 14 students to attend U.S. Service Academies from the Sunflower State’s Second Congressional District.

“It has been an honor to get to know and nominate over a dozen future leaders from across Eastern Kansas to our prestigious U.S. Service Academies,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I continue to be inspired by these students’ willingness and desire to serve our great nation. I am so proud to represent them in Congress, and I look forward to watching them succeed as part of our Armed Forces.”

Nominees are as follows:

LaTurner said part of the U.S. Service Academy application process is getting a nomination from an authorized source, such as a Member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive and getting a nomination is the first step. However, he said appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself.

