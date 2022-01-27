Local students nominated to attend prestigious military academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three students from Topeka have been nominated to attend prestigious military academies.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he has nominated 14 students to attend U.S. Service Academies from the Sunflower State’s Second Congressional District.

“It has been an honor to get to know and nominate over a dozen future leaders from across Eastern Kansas to our prestigious U.S. Service Academies,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I continue to be inspired by these students’ willingness and desire to serve our great nation. I am so proud to represent them in Congress, and I look forward to watching them succeed as part of our Armed Forces.”

Nominees are as follows:

LaTurner said part of the U.S. Service Academy application process is getting a nomination from an authorized source, such as a Member of Congress. Acceptance to the academies is highly competitive and getting a nomination is the first step. However, he said appointment to a service academy is determined by each academy itself.

