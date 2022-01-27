Advertisement

Kansas lawmakers support request for federal aid regarding December storms, wildifres

Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High...
Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High winds across the central and northern plains on Wednesday resulted in several road closure and wildfires (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)((Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP))
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s federal delegation has issued a letter supporting Gov. Laura Kelly’s federal aid request for the areas affected by severe storms that fueled devastating wildfires.

The lawmakers urged President Biden to make a disaster declaration for the state. They emphasize the long-lasting damage left behind, and insist federal resources are needed as soon as possible.

“We write today in support of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management’s request that you declare a major disaster for the State of Kansas following the severe storms that swept across our state on December 15, 2021,” wrote the delegation. “This storm caused wind gusts up to 100 miles per hour, severely damaged our state’s infrastructure, and impacted our constituents’ livelihood.”

“The damage caused by this severe weather will have long-lasting effects on the people of Kansas and its economy,” continued the delegation. “Federal support must be quickly made available to equip our state and local governments with the resources necessary to respond to the devastation caused from these severe storms.”

The letter was written by Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall; and U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Sharice Davids, and Ron Estes

