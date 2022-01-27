Kansas lawmakers support request for federal aid regarding December storms, wildifres

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s federal delegation has issued a letter supporting Gov. Laura Kelly’s federal aid request for the areas affected by severe storms that fueled devastating wildfires.

The lawmakers urged President Biden to make a disaster declaration for the state. They emphasize the long-lasting damage left behind, and insist federal resources are needed as soon as possible.

“We write today in support of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management’s request that you declare a major disaster for the State of Kansas following the severe storms that swept across our state on December 15, 2021,” wrote the delegation. “This storm caused wind gusts up to 100 miles per hour, severely damaged our state’s infrastructure, and impacted our constituents’ livelihood.”

“The damage caused by this severe weather will have long-lasting effects on the people of Kansas and its economy,” continued the delegation. “Federal support must be quickly made available to equip our state and local governments with the resources necessary to respond to the devastation caused from these severe storms.”

The letter was written by Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall; and U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Sharice Davids, and Ron Estes

