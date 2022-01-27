Junction City Police investigating double homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are investigating a double homicide after finding two men dead in the south part of town.

JCPD says officers arrived just after 12:30 p.m. to the 600 blk of W Vine St. to find two men dead from gunshot wounds. They say the men, aged 26 and 42, knew each other. The department assures the community that there is no ongoing threat to the community. No further information was released.

The investigation continues, anyone with information can contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Geary Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

