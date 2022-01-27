Junction City Animal Shelter closes due to staff illness

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Junction City has closed for the foreseeable future due to staff illness.

The Junction City Animal Shelter took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to notify the community it would be closed to the public for the foreseeable future due to staff illness.

The shelter will continue return-to-owner and stray turn in work in a different manner and staff will wear personal protective equipment if interaction with members of the public is required.

The shelter asked the community to help it through this time by ensuring pets stay home and secure.

If residents need help, the shelter has asked them to reach out to it via Facebook messenger or to contact the Junction City Police Department non-emergency line if the situation is a police matter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.