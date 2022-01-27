Advertisement

Junction City Animal Shelter closes due to staff illness

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The animal shelter in Junction City has closed for the foreseeable future due to staff illness.

The Junction City Animal Shelter took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to notify the community it would be closed to the public for the foreseeable future due to staff illness.

The shelter will continue return-to-owner and stray turn in work in a different manner and staff will wear personal protective equipment if interaction with members of the public is required.

The shelter asked the community to help it through this time by ensuring pets stay home and secure.

If residents need help, the shelter has asked them to reach out to it via Facebook messenger or to contact the Junction City Police Department non-emergency line if the situation is a police matter.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, appears after a committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse...
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover
Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
(FILE)
City Council in Kansas takes official stance on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports

Latest News

Good Kids: USD 475 JROTC Raider team places 1st at Raider National Competition
FILE - Riley County Police Department End of Watch graphic
RCPD mourns loss of former Lieutenant
FILE - Kansas Statehouse
State committee calls on Kansans for ideas on how to use American Rescue Plan funds
Robert & Deanna Huffman
Wichita couple arrested after deputies find meth in their car
FILE - WEST POINT, NY - MAY 26: A cadet holds his diploma and cap during the graduation...
Local students nominated to attend prestigious military academies