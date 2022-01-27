Advertisement

‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game

Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.

Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me - I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

Bozeman was the first winner to claim the top prize from a new $5 game that launched Jan. 17 and features more than $215.8 million in total cash prizes.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, appears after a committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse...
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
(FILE)
City Council in Kansas takes official stance on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports

Latest News

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Buttigieg vows help as US car fatalities keep spiking higher
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis