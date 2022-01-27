Advertisement

Gov. Kelly thanks Kansas farmers at Farm Bureau luncheon

2022 Kansas Farm Bureau Luncheon
2022 Kansas Farm Bureau Luncheon(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly met with members of the Kansas Farm Bureau and thanked farmers Wednesday at the Statehouse.

Members of the Bureau met for a day of discussions and workshops with state lawmakers. Gov. Kelly praised the farmers for their efforts, especially over a year occupied by the pandemic, supply chain issues, and dangerous wildfires.

“I want to thank them for all of their work, and I want to let them know how much we support them and how much we’re doing to make their jobs easier,” said Kelly.

The Kansas Farm Bureau holds its statehouse luncheon every year to keep its members up to date with what is going on in the state.

