Foundation: Bob Dole to be buried at Arlington Cemetery Feb. 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bob Dole will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 2, a representative from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said Thursday. The graveside funeral service will be a private ceremony.

Dole, a former United States Senator, U.S Representative and Presidential candidate from Russell, Kan., died Dec. 5 at 98 after a battle with lung cancer. Four days later, he lied in state at the U.S. Capitol and President Joe Biden gave remarks about his life.

After Dole’s viewing and funeral service in Russell on Dec. 11, his casket arrived for a public ceremony at the Kansas State Capitol Rotunda in Topeka, then went to Washington, D.C.

While attending the University of Kansas in 1942, Dole, then 19, volunteered for the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps. He was severely wounded by German gunfire in April 1945, and doctors performed live-saving measures. The effects of his wounds remained for the rest of Dole’s life.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.