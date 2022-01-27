Advertisement

Fan personally thanks Travis Kelce’s mom, goes viral

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Greg Payne
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - While thousands and thousands of Chiefs fans were exiting Arrowhead stadium after the big comeback victory on Sunday, Gondoe Mulbah couldn’t leave without sending a special message for Chiefs number 87′s mom, Donna Kelce.

“I just said, ‘Hey Momma Kelce, we just want to thank you for having Travis!’ because he caught the touchdown pass right there and she was awesome. Such a darling,” says Mulbah.

Once Mulbah posted the video, it instantly caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom and beyond.

“I just thought I would put it out there, really funny, bring some joy on faces. All of sudden I got Bleacher Report hitting me up, the Jukes, Pro Football Focus hit me up and I was like, ‘Okay, I didn’t know what was going on,’” says Mulbah.

Now that it’s gotten the attention of millions of viewers, he hopes people will appreciate not only the athletes for what they do, but also the important figures in these players lives that helped make them great.

“What momma Kelce has done for Travis, it shows and so I think that it’s awesome and ayee Momma Kelce you’re the real deal!” says Mulbah.

He says last Sunday was his first Chiefs playoff game and he plans to attend the AFC championship game Sunday to see the Chiefs punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

