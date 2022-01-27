Elected officials gather from across Kansas for Local Government Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elected officials from across Kansas got to catch up with each other Wednesday.

Mayors, county leaders, and other government officials convened in the Capital City for Local Government Day. The Kansas League of Municipalities and the Kansas Association of Counties hold the event each year so local officials from around the state are able to discuss affairs with each other and leaders from the state level.

KLM Executive Director Eric Sartorius says the meeting helps ensure the concerns of all Kansans are heard.

“Keeping that continuity of message, and making sure we all understand and have this open dialogue as to what we’re hearing in our own communities is really important,” Sartorius said.

Gov. Laura Kelly was also in attendance, something Sartorius says helps unify the efforts between local and state leaders.

