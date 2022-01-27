Diehard Chiefs fan gifts AFC Championship tickets in memory of mother

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - To say Jason Madhu is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan might be an understatement. The man cave in his home is full of Chiefs signs, memorabilia, autographs and a large photo of Arrowhead Stadium on a wall. The Wichita man is now getting attention for a tweet he put out Monday night.

In that tweet, addressing Kansas City’s fanbase, “Chiefs Kingdom,” Madhu asks for help to find a single mother who would like to attend Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead where the Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the right to play in Super Bowl LVI. Madhu goes on to explain that he wants to do something nice in his mother’s memory. His mother died earlier this month.

Hey #ChiefsKingdom can you help me find a single mother who would like to go to the Chiefs Bengals game this weekend? I lost my mother very recently and want to do something nice in her memory. (I'll be watching from home). Pease RT. 🙏🏾 — Jason (@jmadwho) January 25, 2022

The idea to pay it forward was somewhat spur of the moment. Madhu said the idea came after watching a replay of last weekend’s game. As he was watching, his eyes went toward a picture of his mother, next to the TV.

“This was more of something I wanted to do for a mother,” Madhu explained. “How my relationship with her (his mother) was and how she lived her life and brought joy and kindness to the world. And so that’s what I was trying to do.”

After going through several tweets, Madhu connected with a mother from Chicago. She has a 12-year-old son with autism. Madhu has purchased plane tickets, game tickets and a hotel room for the mom and son to enjoy this weekend’s game in Kansas City. He’ll be watching the game from Wichita.

Madhu’s kind gesture has prompted others to also pay it forward. He’s now hoping to make this outreach a tradition next season, helping someone out during each of Kansas City’s home games.

