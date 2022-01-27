Crews contain storage shed fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire at 516 SW Fillmore St., on Jan. 26th 7:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a large storage shed in the backyard of the address.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire confined to the storage shed.

Investigators found the cause of the fire to be incendiary, and caused an estimated dollar loss of $3,000.

Officials ask any individuals with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

