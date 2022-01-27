Advertisement

Crews contain storage shed fire

An electrical fire on Sunday evening caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home at 1200...
An electrical fire on Sunday evening caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a home at 1200 S.W. MacVicar Ave., authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire at 516 SW Fillmore St., on Jan. 26th 7:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a large storage shed in the backyard of the address.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire confined to the storage shed.

Investigators found the cause of the fire to be incendiary, and caused an estimated dollar loss of $3,000.

Officials ask any individuals with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, appears after a committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse...
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover
Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 608 SW Lincoln St.
Intentionally set fire causes estimated $20,000 in damage at Topeka home where man’s body was found
Sharon Springs, Kansas
Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff County North’s Tera Wistuba
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff County North’s Tera Wistuba
KDHE cluster update, Jan. 26, 2022
COVID case increases fuel jump in clusters across Kansas
KDHE cluster update, Jan. 26, 2022
COVID clusters make a jump
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Wednesday’s Child - Quavez